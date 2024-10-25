DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noche Eterna presents: Tassel/Patrixia/Replicant

Live Wire Lounge
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
$12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome (all the way from Phoenix) Tassel on their debut headlining show in Chicago! Tassel weaves a mysterious liturgy that offers a glimmer of hope to a disaffected generation while Replicant sets the stage with the haunting soundtrack to our modern dyst...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by David Hornyak DBA DH Properties Group LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

