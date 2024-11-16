Top track

Orla Gartland

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Sat, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$25.75

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Orla Gartland is an Irish singer, songwriter and musician. Gartland released her debut album, Woman On The Internet in 2021, which reached number 3 on the Irish album chart, number 1 on the UK Indie Cha...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

