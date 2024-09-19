DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NUJ & FRIENDS

Ridley Road Market Bar
Thu, 19 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Got a crazy all female line up for you. Thursday 18th at Ridley Road Market Bar we hit Dalston for another NUJ & FRIENDS.

FREE ENTRY, ARRIVE EARLY

HAPPY 6-9PM

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ridley Road Market Bar.

Venue

Ridley Road Market Bar

49 Ridley Road, Dalston, London, E8 2NP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

