Prosumer

Prosumer

Metropolis
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.


About

Panorama Bar's beast Prosumer returns to Metropolis.

A record bag filled with the sassiest, campest, sexiest and rarest house music you can imagine, Prosumer's record bag is the stuff of legend. 15 years as a Berghain resident seems like far to few for so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prosumer

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

