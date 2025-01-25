Top track

DEZERTER

The Underworld
Sat, 25 Jan 2025, 6:00 pm
£29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tchórze
About

Dezerter, founded as SS-20 in May 1981 in Warsaw, is one of the most popular punk bands from Poland. The band was founded by three students of Warsaw's vocational high school (technikum) - Robert "Robal" Matera (guitar), Krzysztof Grabowski (drums), and Da...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FACE UP, Dezerter

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

