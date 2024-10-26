Top track

Spectres - Nice Knowing You

Spectres

The Peer Hat
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The cult Berlin/Bristol-based noise rockers return to Manchester for their headlining show here in years.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spectres

Venue

The Peer Hat

14 Faraday St, Manchester M1 1BE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

