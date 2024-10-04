Top track

Baby Neelou - Debout sur les affaires

Baby Neelou - La Maroquinerie

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parmi les rookies les plus scrutés du pays, Baby Neelou revient avec un deuxième EP, Le chemin du cœur, plus d’un an après s’être fait remarquer avec Bromance. Le rappeur originaire de Biarritz donne le sentiment d’affiner sa formule, en dézoomant son appr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Pedro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baby Neelou

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

