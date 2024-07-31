DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Parenthesis Dot Dot Dot + Baby Said + Queen Ino

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
Paper Dress Live presents..

PARENTHESIS DOT DOT DOT

A joyous concoction of shimmering synths, dirty guitars, zingy lyrical wordplay and huge choruses.

Parenthesis Dot Dot Dot is the alter ego of English singer /songwriter and visual artist Tim Benton. A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live.

Baby Said

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

