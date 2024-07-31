DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Paper Dress Live presents..
PARENTHESIS DOT DOT DOT
A joyous concoction of shimmering synths, dirty guitars, zingy lyrical wordplay and huge choruses.
Parenthesis Dot Dot Dot is the alter ego of English singer /songwriter and visual artist Tim Benton. A...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs