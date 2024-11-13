DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VR SEX & The Serfs

The Dome
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VR SEX & The Serfs co-headline The Dome this November.

14+ only (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bad Vibrations & Night Terrors
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

VR SEX, The Serfs

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

