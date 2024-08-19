DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Looking for exciting summer activities for your little ones? 🌞
Our Little Dawson's film club has more free screenings for you this summer. Next in the lineup is the classic Matilda! Introduce your kids to this beloved film in a laid back, family-friendly...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs