DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Little Dawson's presents : Matilda

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 19 Aug, 12:00 pm
FilmLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Looking for exciting summer activities for your little ones? 🌞

Our Little Dawson's film club has more free screenings for you this summer. Next in the lineup is the classic Matilda! Introduce your kids to this beloved film in a laid back, family-friendly...

All ages
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs