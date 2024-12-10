DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

King Hannah

Dabadaba
Tue, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rock tenso, folk torcido... desde Bill Callahan a Dry Cleaning. Uno de los discos del año, un capricho DBDB.

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Hannah

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

