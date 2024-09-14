DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
King Kong Kicks + Rave is King
Uebel & Gefährlich
14.09.2024
23:59 Uhr
*****
This Sh*t Hits Different!
Hamburg, das mit uns ist nicht mehr normal! Unser nächstes Date steht! Vorfreude ab jetzt!
King Kong kickt wieder im Uebel & Gefährlich und br...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.