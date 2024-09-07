Top track

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

Giovanni Truppi | Concerto in solo

Piobbico (località Bacciardi)
Sat, 7 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsPiobbico
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cantautore, polistrumentista, paroliere, Giovanni Truppi è una delle personalità più eclettiche della musica indipendente italiana.

Un artista che in poco più di un decennio e in cinque dischi ha saputo mettere in musica e parole la complessità del nostro...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Happennino.

Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

Venue

Piobbico (località Bacciardi)

Strada Provinciale Di Rocca Leonella, 61046 Piobbico provincia di Pesaro e Urbino, Italia
Doors open5:30 pm

FAQs

I bambini pagano il biglietto?

I bambini sotto i 12 anni accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne provvisto di regolare biglietto possono accedere gratuitamente.

I biglietti possono essere acquistati anche sul luogo dell'evento?

I biglietti possono essere acquistati presso la biglietteria della location il giorno stesso dell'evento a partire da un'ora prima dell'apertura delle porte (salvo sold-out che sarà eventualmente comunicato attraverso i canali social dell'organizzatore).

L'acquisto del biglietto online resta fortemente raccomandato.

