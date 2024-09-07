DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cantautore, polistrumentista, paroliere, Giovanni Truppi è una delle personalità più eclettiche della musica indipendente italiana.
Un artista che in poco più di un decennio e in cinque dischi ha saputo mettere in musica e parole la complessità del nostro...
I bambini sotto i 12 anni accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne provvisto di regolare biglietto possono accedere gratuitamente.
I biglietti possono essere acquistati presso la biglietteria della location il giorno stesso dell'evento a partire da un'ora prima dell'apertura delle porte (salvo sold-out che sarà eventualmente comunicato attraverso i canali social dell'organizzatore).
L'acquisto del biglietto online resta fortemente raccomandato.
