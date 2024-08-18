DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Fever pres: Rooftop Party w/ José Lopez

Goja Rooftop
Sun, 18 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Bienvenidos a una nueva edición de Disco Fever de Barcelona. La fiesta rooftop más conocida de Barcelona, una cita imprescindible!

🎶 Groovy Beats: Nuestra pista de baile en la azotea estará llena de los ritmos más pegajosos y vibrantes de la música disc...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Unmute ES.
Lineup

José Lopez

Venue

Goja Rooftop

Carrer De Pau Claris 122, 08009 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

