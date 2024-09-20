Top track

Where Are You Now

Steve Aoki

Marquee New York
Fri, 20 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$84.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Where Are You Now
About Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki is a poster boy for American EDM, as known for his high-energy sets – where he sets off pyrotechnics, sprays champagne bottles, and throws cakes into the crowds – as he is for his music. Since 1996, he's headed up his own label, Dim Mak, which h

Event information

General Terms

Ticket holders must arrive before 12:30AM.

Refund Policy

All items are non-refundable under any circumstances.

Age Restriction

For entry, all guests must be 21+ years old and present valid, original photo identification. The following fo...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Marquee New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Aoki

Venue

Marquee New York

287 10th Avenue, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

