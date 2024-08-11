DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battle BMX Matthias Dandois vs Julien Baran

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 11 Aug, 6:00 pm
Paris
Free
Battle BMX : Matthias Dandois vs Julien Baran

🎉 Événement Exceptionnel à Ground Control : Show de BMX avec Matthias Dandois et Julien Baran ! 🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️

Amateurs de sensations fortes et de performances spectaculaires, préparez-vous pour une soirée inoub...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
6:00 pm

