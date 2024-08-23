Top track

Matt Jacobs Trio (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the lively and engaging Matt Jacobs trio. Matt Jacobs is an astonishing jazz pianist, his performances are an eye opening opportunity to see a pianist who is incredibly talented and someone has a very strong reputation on the jazz scene. He nev...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Jacobs

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

