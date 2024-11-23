DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Pink *2 Nights* Night #2 w/ The Natvral

Union Pool
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Wild Pink

Led by the sentimental songwriting of vocalist John Ross, New York-based band Wild Pink have been crafting cosy, richly textured indie rock albums since 2015. Their album A Billion Little Lights (2021) was hailed as “one of the prettiest rock records of th Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Wild Pink *2 Nights*

Night #1 w/ John Francis Flynn

Night #2 w/ The Natvral

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Pink

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.