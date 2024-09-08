Top track

Mammoth Grinder

Mammoth Grinder

Underground Arts
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mammoth Grinder with Genocide Pact + Zorn + Staticlone at Underground Arts

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Event...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underground Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Staticlone, Zorn, Genocide Pact and 1 more

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

