THE BELLRAYS

Lido
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
If music is food for the soul, then The BellRays are Thanksgiving and they know how to cook. The BellRays strip their music down to the essentials. "We listen to where our hearts are and write simple songs to make us and hopefully everyone who hears them f...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bellrays

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

