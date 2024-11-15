DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If music is food for the soul, then The BellRays are Thanksgiving and they know how to cook. The BellRays strip their music down to the essentials. "We listen to where our hearts are and write simple songs to make us and hopefully everyone who hears them f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.