DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fetch! Halloween: Queer Rooftop Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fetch! The new South London rooftop party bringing together the hottest queer nightlife collectives under one roof!

Join us on POW’s legendary rooftop for a Halloween Special, you can expect to hear everything from House, Disco, R&B, Afrobeats and Pop + a Read more

Presented by Make Believe Events.

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.