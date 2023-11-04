DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Radio Art Zone Book Party

IKLECTIK
Sat, 4 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

IKLECTIK presents,

Radio Art Zone Book Party

Saturday 4 November 2023 | Doors: 5pm - Start: 6pm

Free entry, DONATION WELCOME IN SUPPORT OF RESONANCE FM!

The recent publication of the striking book Radio Art Zone

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

Catherine Kontz, Dan Wilson

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

