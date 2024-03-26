Top track

Sid Sriram - Do The Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SID SRIRAM - SIDHARTH WORLD TOUR

Point Ephémère
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sid Sriram - Do The Dance
Got a code?

About

Sid Sriram

La sincérité et la passion de Sid Sriram s’exposent à travers ses chansons. Alors que sa voix peut être retrouvée sur de nombreuses bandes originales telles que “Takkar”, “Salmon 3D” ou encore “Gam Gam Ganesha”, Sid Sriram compte aussi des proj Read more

Présenté par Point Éphémère et AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Sid Sriram

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.