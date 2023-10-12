DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bevocoseascoltogente: Ventura live

Bachelite cLab
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il Martedì e il Giovedì sera al Bachelite cLab scopriamo i giovani talenti emergenti!

Durante la serata ascolteremo dal vivo Ventura

"Ventura" è il nome d'arte di Federico Bocchini, classe 1994. Cantautore, produttore, chitarrista di Foligno (PG). Dopo a Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
60 capacity

