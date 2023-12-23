Top track

Thee Sinseers + The Altons

The Paramount
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SOUL NITE in Boyle Heights!

with Thee Sinseers & The Altons

all ages

All ages

Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

The Altons, Thee Sinseers

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

