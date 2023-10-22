DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast is back with real cool four course treat:
[JOSHUA ZERO](https://www.instagram.com/joshuazero0000/) - London-based artist Joshua Zero is an non binary art-rock artist whose time has undoubtedly came. Zero has developed a delightfully shiny and wild, coupled with a disti
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.