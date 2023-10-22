Top track

Joshua Zero, Pink Eye Club, Cosette Gobat

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:30 pm
£6

About

Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast is back with real cool four course treat:

JOSHUA ZERO - London-based artist Joshua Zero is an non binary art-rock artist whose time has undoubtedly came. Zero has developed a delightfully shiny and wild, coupled with a disti

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Lou Terry, Cosette Gobat, Pink Eye Club and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

