Top track

Enough is Never Enough

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Clockworks

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enough is Never Enough
Got a code?

About

The Clockworks: A quicksilver band, pulling references from across music, film, novels and art to create weaving, tragi-comic tales of the Everyman. Formed in Galway and now living in London, The Clockworks are James McGregor, Sean Connelly, Damian Greaney Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

The Clockworks

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs