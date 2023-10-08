DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Columbus Day Weekend just got even better!
Carlo Lio, the pride of Toronto, is set to rock The Rose Brooklyn this Sunday night. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!
The Rose Brooklyn
96 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
This is a 21+ event (no photo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.