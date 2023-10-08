DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carlo Lio Sunday Night At The Rose Brooklyn

The Rose Brooklyn
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Columbus Day Weekend just got even better!

Carlo Lio, the pride of Toronto, is set to rock The Rose Brooklyn this Sunday night. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

The Rose Brooklyn

96 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

This is a 21+ event (no photo Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Carlo Lio

Venue

The Rose Brooklyn

96 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

