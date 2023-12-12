DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BASK 10 YEAR TOUR - 2023
North Carolina’s Bask have spent the last decade exhibiting their progressive blend of heavy psychedelia and soulful Americana across North America and Europe. Sharing the road and stage with artists such as High on Fire, Pallbear
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.