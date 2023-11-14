Top track

Blaque Dynamite Stop Calling Me Album Release Show

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

4 THE DANCERS
About

Blaque Dynamite Stop Calling Me Album Release Show

w/ DJ sets from Ben Hixon and Amy Janelle

Blaque Dynamite, a.k.a. Mike Mitchell, has given validity to the cliche that age is nothing more than a number. He began drumming at age 2, played in his first l Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

