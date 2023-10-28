DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Ceilidh

Grand Junction
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Don your spookiest dancing gear for this unique All Hallow’s Eve celebration with the Ceilidh Liberation Front at Grand Junction!

Presented by The Nest Collective.

Lineup

Ceilidh Liberation Front

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

