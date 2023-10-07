Top track

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane (2013 Remastered Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening with Mike Garson (Bowie's Piano Man)

The Sun Rose
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane (2013 Remastered Version)
Got a code?

About

We are thrilled to announce the return of Mike Garson for a solo evening on the piano. The night will feature storytelling and a repertoire of classical, jazz, and of course, instrumental excerpts of David Bowie's catalog.

While this solo piano concert is Read more

Presented by The Sun Rose.

Lineup

Mike Garson

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.