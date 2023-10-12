DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Parade

Summit Rooftop Lounge
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

~ TX EMO CLUB PRESENTS ~

BLACK PARADE :: EMO COVER BAND + EMO NIGHT !!

Featuring covers of songs by My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil, Chiodos, Linkin Park, Hawthorne Heights, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday and MORE !!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Black Parade, Black Parade

Venue

Summit Rooftop Lounge

120 West 5th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

