Sue Foley Trio with special guest Jimmy Pritchard

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
$38.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter Sue Foley To Release New Album ‘Sue Foley Live in Austin Vol. 1’ out October 27 via Her Guitar Woman Records

Texas based, Canadian bred guitarist, singer and songwriter Sue Foley releases Sue Foley Live in Austi...

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Sue Foley

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

