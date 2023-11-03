Top track

Minimal Effort: Sam Paganini + Victor Calderone

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Minimal Effort x INCOGNITO presents Sam Paganini & Victor Calderone on Friday 11/3.

Support by Alex Elena and Tattoopudge.

GA, VIP Balcony & VIP Table Packages Available.

To reserve a VIP table location and view the bottle menu, please email info@underr...

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Sam Paganini, Victor Calderone

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

