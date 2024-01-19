Top track

Jimmy Brown & Rovv : Like The First Time Tour

Oslo
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.70

About

The K Hip-Hop and K R&B Takeover this winter doesn't stop there, the unstoppable duo Jimmy Brown and Rovv will be touring in a city near you!

After a successful visit last year, you know Seoul Therapy had to reload it. Get ready to experience more of the...

Presented by Seoul Therapy.

Lineup

Jimmy Brown, Rovv

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open6:00 pm
375 capacity

