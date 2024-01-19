Top track

Rovv & Jimmy Brown - Over And Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jimmy Brown & Rovv : Like The First Time Tour

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 19 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rovv & Jimmy Brown - Over And Over
Got a code?

About

The K Hip-Hop and K R&B Takeover this winter doesn't stop there, the unstoppable duo Jimmy Brown and Rovv will be touring in a city near you!

After a successful visit last year, you know Seoul Therapy had to reload it. Get ready to experience more of the...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Seoul Therapy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimmy Brown, Rovv

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.