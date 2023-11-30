Top track

Finna & Tigrrez Punch - Tausend Prozent

Finna & Tigrrez Punch | 1000 Prozent Tour

Häkken
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
€20.20

FLINTA*Producing at its best, tiefgründig und tanzbar.

Die neue Single "Tausend Prozent" ist geballte queere Feature-Power von Finna und Tigrrez Punch, die auch die letzten Zweifel am Leben wegdancen lässt.

Auf krasse Tiefs und Selbstzweifel folgen nun...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum, Kiosque Booking, ByteFM, Plastic Bomb, missy magazine & #Leavenoonebehind

Lineup

Finna

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

