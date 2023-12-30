DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul Session - Eve Before The Eve

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Don't Miss Out On Being The FIRST To Secure Your Tickets For Our EPIC Soul Session Christmas Party Takeover At The INCREDIBLE & STUNNING Venue Here at Outernet!

Get In On The Action With Our EXCLUSIVE 2-for-1 Early Bird Ticket Deal! Grab Yours Now & Doubl Read more

Presented by Marcelle White.

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

