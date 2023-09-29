DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ekxodie

Moby Dick
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
About

𝐄𝐊𝐗𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐄 es una fiesta que viene a okupar el club para pervertirlo y descomponerlo con sonidos experimentales y no normativos, donde seres mágicos se juntan en una explosion de alegría colectiva.

Por su primer capítulo 𝐄𝐊𝐗𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐄 presenta un dúo Read more

Presented by Moby Dick Club.

Lineup

Queen Asher & Rehema Tajiri

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

