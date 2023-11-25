Top track

SKEPTICAL CURATES

The Steel Yard
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SKEPTICAL CURATES @ THE STEEL YARD // 25TH NOVEMBER

From stellar productions, to his destructive DJ sets, Skeptical is a force to be reckoned with!💥 After making his mark on line ups over the years, combined with stand-out releases on prestigious labels Read more

Presented by Undivide Events
Lineup

5
Skeptical, Breakage, GLXY and 5 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

