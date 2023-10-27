Top track

Beyoncé - Blow

Disconcé: A Beyoncé Disco

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Night of One Thousand Beyoncés

Special Performances by:

Lady Cummeal

Cariño

Priscilla Es Yuicy

Music by DJ OMGIGI

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

