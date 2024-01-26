Top track

John Francis Flynn - My Son Tim

John Francis Flynn

Clwb Ifor Bach
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clwb presents - John Francis Flynn

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

John Francis Flynn

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

