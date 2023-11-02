Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scout Gillett's "HUSH STAY QUIET' Premiere

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten
Got a code?

About

Scout Gillett premieres her short “Hush Stay Quiet” celebrating the 1 year anniversary of her debut LP “No Foof No Floor” out on Captured Tracks. “

Scout Gillett premieres her short “Hush Stay Quiet”

With live performances and special guests.

Directors Read more

Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.