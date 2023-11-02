DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scout Gillett premieres her short “Hush Stay Quiet” celebrating the 1 year anniversary of her debut LP “No Foof No Floor” out on Captured Tracks. “
Scout Gillett premieres her short “Hush Stay Quiet”
With live performances and special guests.
Directors
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.