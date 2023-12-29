Top track

Bella's Bartok - The Fiddler & the Devil

Bella's Bartok

ONCE at The Rockwell
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSomerville
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live your fantasy and embrace the stranger side of life with Bella’s Bartok. A band known for raucous theatrical performances and an outspoken political message of finding hope in a world beset by cruel uncertainty. With utter joy, they seamlessly blend a...

Presented by ONCE

Lineup

Bella's Bartok

Venue

ONCE at The Rockwell

255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

