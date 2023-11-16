Top track

Glam! Toyota Release Party

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
About

Forming in early 2022, Ice Climber is a genre bending, shape shifting, improvised acid rock collective from the Twin Cities. With a rotating cast of musicians, every show is truly a unique sonic experience covering a wide array of sounds and emotions.

Ani...

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

Glam Toyota, Daisy Hex, Anita Velveeta

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

