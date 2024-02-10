Top track

SPRINTS + ENGLISH TEACHER

Point Ephémère
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPRINTS

Si on devait les rapprocher de groupes actuels, ça serait IDLES ou Porridge Radio en (très) énervé.

Le quatuor dublinois ne compte que sur son talent pour nous séduire. Un tel niveau d’assurance pourrait passer pour de l’arrogance si leur musique...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

SPRINTS, English Teacher

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

