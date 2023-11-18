Top track

A.A. Williams - Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A.A. Williams, Kalandra (co-headline)

The Dome
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A.A. Williams - Control
Got a code?

About

A.A. Williams + Kalandra (co-headline)

“Traditionally, your second album is the worry; where there’s the weight of expectation,” A.A. Williams contends. “But I must create music I like myself, and I’ve had more time on this record; I’ve felt more confiden...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lys Morke, Kalandra, A.A. WILLIAMS

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.