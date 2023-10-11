Top track

Coatie Pop - City Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coatie Pop, Dutch Experts, Primitive Heart

The Meadows
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coatie Pop - City Song
Got a code?

About

Coatie Pop, Dutch Experts, Primitive Heart

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Meadows.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Coatie Pop, Primitive Heart

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.