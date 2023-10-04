DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sex Talks: Creator Of Sex Education, Laurie Nunn

The London EDITION
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sex (Re)Education with Laurie Nunn

T﻿he final season of Netflix's Sex Education launches on September 21st and to celebrate we're sitting down with the show's creator, Laurie Nunn, to get the behind-the-scenes scoop on how our favourite show was made.

Th Read more

Presented by Sex Talks.

Venue

The London EDITION

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.