DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sex (Re)Education with Laurie Nunn
The final season of Netflix's Sex Education launches on September 21st and to celebrate we're sitting down with the show's creator, Laurie Nunn, to get the behind-the-scenes scoop on how our favourite show was made.
Th
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.